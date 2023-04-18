FREE PODCAST 4/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss WWE Draft, Punk-AEW situation, Cody post-WrestleMania, MJF vs. Other Pillars, AEW Women’s Division, Impact, NXT, XFL (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The latest with Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, plus overall thoughts reflecting pros and cons of Cody not beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania a few weeks later.

The latest thoughts and backstage insights on the C.M. Punk-Elite situation in AEW, reports and rumors of a new Saturday AEW show built around Punk and perhaps involving an AEW roster split, the Chris Jericho-Punk summit later this week, and more aspects of this ongoing dilemma and division testing Tony Khan’s leadership.

The WWE Draft and how it could be structured and presented well this year, possible roster moves and resulting feuds.

Thoughts on MJF’s feud with the other AEW Pillars, who would be the best choice now to end his reign, and the possibility of an MJF vs. Sting match at Wembley Stadium.

A mailbag question asking if Saraya ruined the momentum of AEW’s Women’s DIvision with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

The best and worst aspects of today’s Impact Wrestling and NXT.

A quick look at the upcoming XFL playoffs and the prospects for a second season (finally).

