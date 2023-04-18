Goldberg says he was promised WWE retirement match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Goldberg says that he was supposed to received a proper retirement match in WWE.

During an appearance on The Ticket, Goldberg spoke about the current status of his career and revealed that he was supposed to have a final match in a WWE ring.

“I’ll stop the rumor mill right now,” Goldberg said. “The reason why these rumors are out there is because Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match, I would have a proper retirement match. That hasn’t come to fruition through them. Nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I’m done. Period. End of story.

“At the end of the day, I do believe that my character deserves a proper sendoff. And until that happens, I don’t believe I’m hanging them up. Anything and everything is an option. Let the rumor mill start up after that.”

Goldberg has not been seen in WWE since the Elimination Chamber PLE in 2022. In that match he lost to WWE. In this same interview, Goldberg suggested that he may embark on his own farewell tour to wrap up his career in the ring.

