News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/17 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Trish explains herself, Theory vs. Lashley, Cody-Lesnar angle, Heyman coordinates deal between Judgment Day and Bloodline, more (29 min.)

April 18, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Trish Stratus explaining herself, Austin Theory vs.  Bobby Lashley, a Cody Rhode-Brock Lesnar angle, Paul Heyman coordinates deal between Judgment Day and Bloodline, Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Mysterio, Riddle says he’s getting serious, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*