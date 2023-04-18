VIP AUDIO 4/17 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Trish explains herself, Theory vs. Lashley, Cody-Lesnar angle, Heyman coordinates deal between Judgment Day and Bloodline, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Trish Stratus explaining herself, Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley, a Cody Rhode-Brock Lesnar angle, Paul Heyman coordinates deal between Judgment Day and Bloodline, Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Mysterio, Riddle says he’s getting serious, and more.

