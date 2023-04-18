VIP AUDIO 4/18 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Is AEW going to have a C.M. Punk-centric new Saturday show on TBS, Cody-Lesnar follow-up, WWE Draft, TripleMania 31, All In and Summerslam ticket sales, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lengthy discussion reports and rumors about a C.M. Punk-centric new weekly AEW Saturday TV show. Are the reports and rumors true? Would it solve anything? Would it cause more problems? And the latest on the dynamic with Punk and other top stars Tony Khan is struggling to deal with and whether TK fostered the environment that led to this situation.

Thoughts on key aspects of Raw including the Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar angle, WWE Draft hype, Trish Stratus’s heel promo, Matt Riddle getting serious, Bloodline-Judgment Day alliance, and more.

AEW All In at Wembley and WWE Summerslam at Ford Field ticket updates.

AAA TripelMania 31 Monterrey thoughts.

And more.

