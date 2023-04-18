WWE expands partnership with Fanatics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced a new and expanded partnership with Fanatics in a press release on Tuesday morning. The agreement will start on May 1 and will featured Fanatics assuming operation of WWE’s global merchandise business.

“Fanatics has been an amazing partner and will immediately bolster WWE’s event retail business,” said Alex Varga, WWE Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development. “Expanding our partnership will allow WWE to further expand our offering to fans and grow merchandise revenue in 2023 and beyond.

“The WWE has built one of the most incredible global events portfolios across sports and entertainment, and we’re honored that they’ve tapped Fanatics to build on our overarching partnership together,” said Molly Adams, Fanatics Commerce Chief Strategic Retail Officer. “Through our expansive global footprint and event retail operations expertise, Fanatics is uniquely positioned to provide an unrivaled event retail experience for WWE’s passionate fans at hundreds of events worldwide.”

Fanatics and WWE first got into business together in March of 2022 with an agreement that created an enhanced experience for WWE shoppers. “The expansion follows strong commercial results for WWE across its retail channels in 2022, including record-breaking demand for WWE merchandise,” WWE wrote on their corporate website. “Fanatics became WWE’s global e-commerce partner in 2022, and the company saw record-breaking sales at WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Money In The Bank® and SummerSlam, among others.

