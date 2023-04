WWE NXT 4/18 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With Spring Breakkin a week away, Carmelo Hayes will join The Grayson Waller Effect on this week’s episode of WWE NXT TV.

When: Tuesday April 18, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 4/18 Match Card

Wes Lee vs. Charlie Dempsey – NXT North American Championship

The Creed Brothers vs. Gallus vs. The Dyad – NXT Tag Team Championship

Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

Carmelo Hayes joins The Grayson Waller Effect

CATCH-UP: 4/17 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Theory vs. Lashley, Miz vs. Seth, Trish explains herself, Lesnar appears