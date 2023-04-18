WWE reaches agreement with Twitch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has reached an agreement with Twitch that will allow WWE Superstars to utilize the platform with almost no restrictions.

Fightful is reporting that WWE and Twitch reached the agreement together and that talent will simply have to get clearance when ahead of time when they want to stream with talent from other wrestling companies. The report indicates that talent is happy with the announcement and the agreement has been in the works for nearly a year.

Previously, talent was told to cease all operation on personal Twitch channels, which notably caused Zelina Vega to leave the company.

