4/19 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Jericho and Cole face-to-face, Jay White vs. Komander, Hobbs vs. Wardlow, The Elite speak

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 19, 2023

PITTSBURGH, PA. AT PPG PAINTS ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired. Excalibur introduced the show as cameras panned the crowd and pyro blasted.

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry made his entrance. Taz sang along to his song. As he began to talk, Sammy Guevara interrupted and made his entrance. Darby then came out too. Darby said of all the pillars, he’s known him the longest and likes him the most. He said he also thinks he’s the least qualified to fight for the title. He said perception is reality and people see him as a follower rather than a champion. He said he and Sting treat each other equals. “It’s not called the Sting Appreciation Society.” He said he thinks Jericho is holding him back. He told him if he has an issue with that, come talk with him and Sting about it.

Darby turned to Perry and said, “What do you go by these days? Is it Jack? Jack Perry? My bad.” He said he was hand-picked because “you’re part of this California clique.” He said he had to work the least to get there. Darby said when Perry was hired, Darby was still living in his car. He said once he got to know him better, nothing about him intimidated him. “Nothing,” he emphasized.

Perry walked up to Darby and said he sees a lot of little kids with face paint like Darby has, “and all I can think is, ‘Oh boy, if they only knew what you were really like.'” He said he’s anti-social, unfriendly, and rude to everybody back there who you think isn’t cool enough for you.” He told Darby he is in AEW because he didn’t make it as a skateboarder. They cut to Sammy who was lying on the corner top turnbuckle. Perry turned to him. He said it’d be an immense challenge to come up with the words to describe what a dirtbag he is. He said between Darby and MJF, he respects Sammy the most. He said, for better or for worse, with Sammy, what you see is what you get. He said he respects that every time he steps into the ring, he puts his body, future, and life on the line. “But you are still a scumbag piece of [bleep].” Fans chanted “Piece of shit!” (Unbleeped.)

Guevara walked to center ring and said if Perry wants to be real, he can be real. He said he hates MJF, but in reality he is just like him. He said Perry and MJF were both the golden children of AEW. Sammy said he was on the pre-show on the first-ever Double or Nothing. He said after his match, he saw Bret Hart in the ring with MJF and Jungle Boy. He said neither he nor Darby were on the last PPV, but MJF and Jungle Boy were. He said he can relate the most to Darby because they’ll each do “whatever it takes to make it including whatever crazy thing we need to do to make it – and we did.”

He told Darby he gave him hope because he saw Darby lose match after match, yet bam he was the first pillar to win a championship in AEW. He said Darby was able to break any glass ceiling they put on them. He said he saw Darby win the TNT Title, but he decided he could do it, too, but better. He said he did it three times. He said when Darby jumps off of something high, he leaps off of something higher. He said it’s a never-ending competition, and now it’s Darby’s turn to watch him become AEW Champion.

Perry said, “Spoiler alert, I am the next AEW World Champion.” He said he’s going to do it not just for him, but every person who has supported him from Day One. (Mild cheers.) MJF’s music then played. (Eruption of boos and also a lot of cheers.)

MJF said, “Oh, Pittsburgh, you don’t like.” He said that doesn’t bother him because they believe Britt Baker is talented. He told the “ladies” in the ring to stop fighting over him because it’s making him blush. He said he just had a conversation with Tony Khan, “famously a good-friend of mine; everybody knows that.” He said they’ve decided there will be a pillars tournament and the winner will face him for his title at Double or Nothing. He said one of them will get a bye. He asked for a hat with their names in it. A producer stepped out. MJF drew a name and it said “Darby Allin.” MJF acted disgusted. Darby smiled and laughed went “woo hoo!” (He doesn’t smile much, but he sure liked getting to skip the first round.” He said Sammy vs. Perry will happen tonight. “Good luck beating the ever-living shit out of each other.” He asked Mansuri to hit his music (a reference to former WWE producer Matt Mansuri).

(Keller’s Analysis: I liked that segment quite a bit more than I expected considering the limitations of the talkers in the ring. None of the three are particularly top shelf talkers, but given the payoff was Sammy vs. Perry, and with Darby establishing he likes Sammy more than Perry, it adds more doubt over who is going to win than if they didn’t do that since the expectation would be Darby vs. Sammy in a face vs. heel match. I suppose I’m happier with a one-on-one match than a four-way for the title at Double or Nothing, but I’m not sure any of the three challengers feel “ready” to headline a PPV as MJF’s sole opponent. I suppose that’s the PPV format that needs a top shelf World Title match the least, though, once the other top matches are established. Nothing felt too “insider” or “meta.” I think they walked that line well. Nothing said wouldn’t have been said if pro wrestling was a real competitive sport. The timing of being hired and having friends give you a leg-up on being hired, etc. is something that happens in many professions. Fans can decide if Darby being impolite to people who aren’t cool is off-brand for him or not and thus damaging to his character, but it contributed to the idea that Perry genuinely doesn’t like Darby. Dishing like that can actually make Darby fans like him more because Perry is being needlessly catty with him.)

-Excalibur excitedly hyped some more Dynamite matches. [c]

-The announcers commented on a graphic with the bracket for the Pillars Tournament.

(1) BRITT BAKER & JAMIE HAYTER vs. TONI STORM & RUBY SOHO (w/Saraya)

When The Outcasts made their way to the ring at first, Saraya tried to yank a towel from Britt Baker’s mother at ringside, but Britt’s mom held on tight. Hayter and Baker made their entrances next, one at a time so each of their music could play. Soho and Storm charged up the aisle and attacked them both. They fought at ringside for a minute before entering the ring. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. Excalibur plugged the Aug. 27 Wembley Stadium event ticket launch on May 5. They fought to the floor at 2:00. Soho slammed Baker onto the floor and then yelled at her mom in the front row. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Baker rallied after the break and took Storm down with a slingblade and then went after Soho in the corner and delivered a neckbreaker. When Storm charged, Baker rammed her head-first into the middle turnbuckle. She pulled out her glove to signal for a Lock Jaw. Soho tried to interfere, so Baker knocked her off the ring apron. Storm set up a Storm Zero. Baker countered with an Air Raid Crash for a two count; Soho broke up the cover. Hayter and Baker double-teamed Storm. Hayter delivered a backbreaker and a sliding lariat. Baker covered Storm, but Soho broke up the cover.

Storm took over and landed a hip attack on Baker in the corner. Saraya hit Baker with Hayter’s title belt. Storm then landed Storm Zero for a two count. Schiavone was quite distressed during that referee count. Storm couldn’t believe Baker kicked out. Fans chanted, “DMD!” B aker hit the Panama Sunrise on Soho a minute later for a believable near fall. Baker stomped Soho, knocked Storm off the ring apron, then applied a Lock Jaw on Soho mid-ring for the tapout win.

WINNER: Baker & Hayter in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Maybe a bit ambitiously packed with spots without giving the chance for the match to breath, but exciting and solidly executed. I wish the Lock Jaw looked like Baker was really viciously trying to lock on the hold harder and torque more. It appeared more half-hearted and performative.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed Wardlow backstage about facing Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT Title. She asked about Q.T. Marshall interfering last time. Wardlow said he talked to someone who helped him even the playing field. He said he had a Horsemen help him last time, so he reached out to another one this time. In walked Arn Anderson. Arn listed what Marshall and Wardlow did to him by breaking into his car and such. Arn said he’s familiar with those tactics and it tends to wake people up. He told Wardlow that he should start to get ready because they’ll be playing chess.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is good use of Arn – a special appearance here and there when a situation calls for it.)

-The Elite (Kenny Omega and Matt & Nick Jackson) made their way to the ring. Schiavone said Omega has a real serious look on his face. Excalibur said they haven’t seen Hangman Page or Don Callis since their injuries. Omega said the last few weeks have been among the most difficult of his life. He said he saw the BCC as four of the most respected wrestlers on the planet until they attacked his friends. He said he’s been losing sleep over this lately. He talked about wanting to plunge a screwdriver into Moxley’s head and how he regrets he didn’t get to do that. He said the purpose of them being out there is an invitation. He called out the BCC. Schiavone said he didn’t expect this.

Bryan Danielson appeared on the big screen. He mocked them for having interview time, but then walking out there and saying they didn’t have much to say. “Who’s going to pay to see a monologue from a bunchy of amateurs.” As Danielson talked, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli attacked them from behind. They brawled to ringside and into the crowed. Nick dove over the ringside barricade and tackled Cesaro. Matt beat up Yuta. Omega jabbed Yuta in the chest with a chair. Mox put Omega in a rear naked choke. Omega fought free and tossed Mox into the front row. Claudio gave Nick a gut-wrench released powerbomb in the ring. Omega intervened. Mox attacked Omega. Danielson walked out and said, “Exactly what I thought – nothing but a bunch of amateurs.” He said he thought Omega would be a professional. Don Callis ran out with a chair in hand. Danielson asked him what he was doing. Callis rethought his strategy and dropped the chair and ran to the back. Danielson said Omega isn’t an amateur, but he’d rather sit in the lobby of his own potential. “If that’s the case, he needs to be gone.” Danielson pulled out a screwdriver again. Callis came back out with Takeshita. He charged into the ring and cleared it of the BCC. The BCC watched in dismay at ringside.

(Keller’s Analysis: I wish we heard more from the Bucks, but the more serious version of Omega is an improvement over whatever he’s been doing otherwise lately character-wise. It wasn’t what I’d call a strong promo, but it was passable and the tone fit the circumstances. Takeshita joining The Elite to even the odds with BCC is a good fit and sets up their match at Double or Nothing well.) [c]

(2) POWERHOUSE HOBBS (w/Q.T. Marshall) vs. WARDLOW (w/Arn Anderson)

They showed a clip of Marshall punching Arn Anderson in 2021 when Arn was a referee in a match. Cody Rhodes was visible in the background. Schiavone noted that Wardlow started his career in Pittsburgh and it’s his second home. “They knew Wardlow before we did,” he said. The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. Hobbs jump-started the match and landed three power moves in a row to start the match. Hobbs played to the crowd. Wardlow recovered and knocked Hobbs to the floor. Wardlow whipped Hobbs into the security barricade and then clotheslined him over it. They brawled into the crowd. Wardlow set up a powerbomb, but Hobbs backdropped him back to ringside. They cut to a split-screen break at 2:00. [c/ss]

Wardlow dominated during the break. Wardlow made a comeback and landed a top rope swanton. Both were slow to get up. They both stood and exchanged strikes as the crowd chanted along with each blow. Wardlow got the better of Hobbs. Cameron, the new women with Marshall’s group, stepped on the ring apron and distracted Arn, who stood on the ring apron and staqred at her like he was deciding whether to buy her. Marshall interfered and gave Wardlow a cutter. Hobbs then powerslammed Wardlow and scored a near fall. Marshall entered the ring and argued with the ref. Anderson entered the ring and pointed his hand at Marshall like a gun. Marshall fled. Penta and Alex Abrahantes came out onto the ramp. Penta superkicked Marshall, who then rolled back into the ring where Arn met him with a DDT. Fans stood and cheered. Hobbs stood rolled up Wardlow from behind for a two count. Wardlow powerbombed Hobbs twice. He played to the crowd a symphony conductor. He hit a third powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Wardlow in 9:00 to win the TNT Title.

-Afterward, Christian and Luchasaurus walked out onto the stage to stare down Wardlow. Schiavone said when you become champion it doesn’t take long for challengers to come out and challenge you.

(Keller’s Analysis: Between the brawl in the crowd and the silliness with Arn and Marshall that the crowd ate up, the match didn’t really have a chance to flow.)

-Renee interviewed Sammy. MJF interrupted immediately. MJF was hurt Sammy wasn’t pleased to see him. He said he likes him even though he “sticks his tongue out more often than Gene Simmons on meth.” Sammy asked what he wanted. MJF said he’s offering him a guaranteed spot in the main event of Double or Nothing as long as he just lays down. Sammy said he’s going to beat Jungle Boy, then Darby, and then MJF. MJF said the math doesn’t look good for him, so his odds are slim to none. He upped his offer with a blank check. He said he can write down a fair amount and he’ll accept it. Sammy wrote something on the check. MJF asked if that’s really his price. MJF said they have a deal. MJF offered a handshake. Sammy said friends hug. Sammy hugged MJF. Renee smiled and said, “It looked like a fair price to me.” Excalibur asked, “Has the main event of Double or Nothing been decided?”

(Keller’s Analysis: I assumed Sammy was going to write “FU” or something along those lines on the check, but instead apparently he wrote down a steep but reasonable price that MJF accepted? Renee smiling and saying it seemed fair was a strange response. Are we to believe MJF has the pull to bypass the tournament and just pay someone to advance to the finals because he offered them a deal? And Excalibur reacted like that whole sequence might hold up. I don’t get it at all.)

(3) JAY WHITE (w/Juice Robinson) vs. KOMANDER

Schiavone said the arrival of White changes the landscape in AEW. They showed Shawn Spears at ringside making cartoon faces in response to the early action in the ring. They cut to an early split-screen break. [c/ss]

Komander walked the top rope and springboarded onto White at ringside. He threw him back into the ring as fans chanted “10!” Spears held up a card that said “10.” Kommander walked the top rope and landed a shooting star press for a near fall. He then landed a springboard Phoenix Splash for a two count. White set up a Blade Runner, but Komander broke free and applied a submission hold. White countered with a cut-throat suplex followed by a Blade Runner for the win.

WINNER: White.

-Afterward, Juice attacked Spears. They brawled into the ring. White joined in and smothered Spears on the mat. Ricky Starks’s music played and he charged out and speared Juice. White fled.

(Keller’s Analysis: White can show off his moves against Komander to viewers not familiar with him, but having Komander get in that much offense against him does tend to define him down a bit.)

-Renee was going to interview FTR when she informed them that Mark Briscoe was being tended to by medical staff. She pointed at a monitor showing the beatdown and she said it happened earlier today. (They hadn’t heard until Renee told them?) FTR ran off to check on him. He was already being tended to by Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnum Singh. Mark yelled and said he’s ready to roll right now. Jay said the trainer said he can’t wrestle, so he suggested Lethal or Jarrett replace him. Lethal said he didn’t want to team with them, but said he’d do it for his friend Mark.

(Keller’s Analysis: The alliance between the Lethal and Jarrett faction and Mark hasn’t been established with the Dynamite viewers.)

-Chris Jericho made his ring entrance. Excalibur said Jericho demanded this time to go face-to-face with Cole. [c]

-Adam Cole’s ring entrance came out. He said anyone who has followed his career knows how much he studied and idolized Jericho. He said his catch phrase was inspired by him. He said he remembered reading his first book when he was in high school about traveling the country and learning so many styles. He said he wanted to do that. He said it’s pretty damn cool they’re now sharing the ring for the first time. He said he has a ton of respect for him. They shook hands. Jericho then said he has no respect for Cole and said he’s lucky he doesn’t slap his face right now. He said it was unacceptable that he came out to help his buddy Keith Lee last week. Cole said he was afraid he’d go that route. He said lately a lot of people in Pittsburgh think he’s been a real jag-off lately. Excalibur noted that’s local vernacular. Cole asked how hypocritical Jericho can be. He said he surrounds himself with people who worship him, but he asked Jericho when the last time was he looked in the mirror and asked who he really is. He said he is one of the greatest ever, but the real Jericho is “a fickle, immature, stupid idiot.” Fans chanted “Stupid idiot.” (They would’ve gotten bonus points for chanting “Fickle Immature Stupid Idiot.”

Cole said Jericho has his attention, “so now what.” Jericho said, “First of all, I am not a jag-off.” He said Cole doesn’t impress him. He said the old saying goes you never want to meet your idols. He said in this case, that’s true. He said if he’s smart, he’ll turn around and get out of the ring he built. Cole asked Jericho what he’s going to do about. Jericho shoved him. Cole attacked Jericho. As he stomped away at him in the corner, Daniel Garcia made the save and joined Jericho in stomping away at Cole in the corner. Baker ran out for the save. She yanked Jericho off of Cole and yelled at him. Fans chanted “DMD!” She slapped Cole. Fans roared with cheers. The Outcasts showed up from under the ring. Taz said this was a straight set-up and Jericho is a genius. Garcia handcuffed Cole’s arm to the bottom rope. The Outcasts made Baker watch as Garcia handed Jericho a kendo stick. Cole told Jericho to go ahead and hit him. Instead, Jericho gave Saraya the kendo stick and bashed her as Cole cried out in protest. He yelled for them to please stop. “How conniving, how evil is Chris Jericho?” asked Excalibur. Fans chanted “Piece of shit! Piece of shit!” Cole said he was sorry to Baker as Jericho, Garcia, and the Outcasts strolled out of the ring, proud of themselves.

-A video package aired on the return of Jeff Hardy last week.

(4) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & BILLY GUNN vs. MATT MENARD & ANGELO PARKER & JAKE HAGER

Max Caster rapped and got bleeped for something crude and then made a Draymond Green reference and Terrible Towel reference. They brawled. They cut to an early break. [c/ss]

Parker swung at Bowens with a loaded comb as Hager held him, but Bowens ducked. Billy then took the comb from Parker and broke it. Parker cried out, “No! No! Why? Why?” Bowens hit a rolling elbow strike, then tagged in Caster. They hit their double-team sequence with Caster landing the Mic Drop for the win.

WINNERS: Acclaimed & Gunn. [c]

-Excalibur hyped Rampage and Dynamite. Rampage features El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship, FTR & Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Josh Woods & Tony Nese & Ari Daivari & Slim J, The Hardys speak, Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart, Jade Cargill speaks, and Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels. Dynamite features Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Title and Darby Allin facing the winner of the next match.

(5) “JUNGLE BOY” JACK PERRY vs. SAMMY GUEVARA

They showed Darby watching from above and MJF watching backstage on a monitor. A few minutes in, Perry applied a Snare Trap, but Guevara reached the bottom rope. A dueling chant broke out of “Let’s Go Sammy / Sammy sucks!” Guevara shoved Perry off the rope onto a table at ringside. With Perry down, Guevara told the ref to count him out. Perry was about to re-enter the ring to beat the count, but MJF hit him with the ring as Guevara distracted the ref. The ref counted Perry out. MJF and Guevara celebrated together afterward. MJF put Perry on his shoulders. Excalibur said Guevara will face Darby next week with the winner getting a match against MJF at Double of Nothing.

WINNER: Perry in 12:00 via countout.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’ve got to rush off to do the live post-show, but I’ll add commentary later on this. It wasn’t a good angle, though.)

