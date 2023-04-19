4/19 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow, Jay White vs. Komander, The Elite Speak, FTR Speaks, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

APRIL 19, 2023

PITTSBURGH, PA AT PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

-Jungle Boy came down the ring, as soon as he started talking Sammy Guevara came out, as he started talking Darby Allin came to the ring. Darby said he has know Sammy the longest and likes him the most of all the pillars, he said that he is the least qualified. He said that he and Sting are equals, but Sammy follows Jericho. He said that he needs to leave Jericho to win the world title. Darby said that Jack Perry worked the least hard to get where he is, he said that he is part of the California clique, he was living in his car when Perry was announced in AEW. Darby said that nothing intimidated him when he met Perry.

Jungle Boy said that he sees kids wearing Darby’s face paint, he said that Darby is anti-social and rude. That Darby wanted to be a skateboarder and fell into wrestling. Perry then turned to Sammy and called him a dirtbag, then said that he repeats Sammy more than Darby or MJF. He said that with Sammy what you see is what you get. He said that he respects that he puts his body on the line, but is still a piece of shit.

Sammy got on the mic and said Perry and Darby were hand picked, he said that he was on the pre-show. Sammy said MJF and Jungle Boy were both on the last PPV, Sammy said he and Darby are two sides of the same coin. Sammy said that Darby inspired him when he was low in his career. Sammy says that he and Darby have gone back-and-forth until Darby watches him become world champion. Jack Perry then said he would be world champion.

MJF’s music hit, he made a comment about Baker. He then said that all three men were fighting over him. He then said that there would be a pillar tournament and the winner would get a shot at the triple B. One person got a bye, it was Darby. The first round would Sammy and Perry later tonight. [c]

(1) BRITT BAKER & JAMIE HAYTER vs. RUBY SOHO & TONI STORM

Ruby and Toni ran up the entrance ramp and attacked Hayter and Baker before the match started. The match started proper with Jamie and Toni in the ring, Hayter ran the ropes but Ruby entered and helped Toni. But, Jamie fought back and took out both outcasts members. After a few moments Toni got Jamie down and hit a hip attack. Britt then attacked from the apron and out onto the floor, but the outcasts were in control going into the break. [c]

Britt Baker was tagged in and took out Ruby and Toni as the crowd cheered on. She did the DMD gimmick and put her glove on. Toni hit a German Suplex, Ruby then hit an air raid crash. Jamie and Britt then teamed up and took out the other women, Britt covered Toni, but Ruby pushed Jamie into Britt.

Saraya then hit Britt with a belt, Toni covered for a near fall. Toni then slammed Jamie into the ring stairs. Ruby had Britt on the top rope, Britt fought out and hit a Panama Sunrise on Ruby for a near fall. Britt then hit a stomp for a near fall on Ruby. Britt then applied the lock jaw for the submission.

WINNER: Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

(Sage’s Analysis: A fine match that felt and was booked like a house show match.)

-Wardlow was backstage he announced Arn Anderson was in his corner.

-The Elite’s music hit, they came to the stage and ring area. Kenny was on the mic, he said that this has been one of the toughest few weeks in his life, all because of BCC. He said that he is having trouble sleeping, he only regrets not putting that screwdriver in Moxley’s face. Omega offered a match in the ring to settle this score. Bryan Danielson appeared on the screen, called them amateurs. Then Moxley, Claudio and Wheeler attacked The Elite from behind. The Elite fought back, BCC was then in control as the battle changed momentum several times.

Bryan Danielson walked out and called them ammeters, he said he thought Kenny was a professional. Don Callis ran out with a chair, but then dropped the chair and ran off. Takeshita ran out and made the save. [c]

(2) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. WARDLOW

Wardlow charged Hobbs and pushed him into the corner, Hobbs hit three belly-to-belly suplexes. The match then went to the outside, where Wardlow sent Hobbs over the barricade and into the crowd. Wardlow eventually tossed Hobbs over the barricade and into the outside area. [c]

Hobbs was in control and tried a move on the top rope, Wardlow countered and did a senton bomb onto Hobbs. Both men then laid in forearm strikes, with Hobbs hitting some Shane McMahon type punches at the end. Wardlow hit a head strike and then sent Hobbs to the mat. Arn Anderson and the ref were distracted, Hobbs got a near fall.

QT Marshall got in the ring, Arn Anderson entered and showed him the Glock. QT ran and was planted by Penta on the ramp. Hobbs tried for a rollup and got a near fall. Wardlow then set up some power bombs, which resulted in a bomb and pinfall win.

WINNER: Wardlow

(Sage’s analysis: This match was not for me, pretty boring in ring and way too much going on around Hobbs and Wardlow. I don’t see the point in the original title change, this only hurt Hobbs (QT association) and Wardlow in the long run, bad stuff.)

-Sammy was backstage, he was asked about the main event. MJF walked in frame, Sammy said that he wasn’t his friend. MJF said they have never gotten on well, MJF said that he respected what Sammy said earlier. MJF said that he was offering him a spot in the main event of the PPV, if he just laid down. Sammy declined, MJF said that Sammy had no chance to beat all three pillars to get the world title. MJF offered Sammy a blank check, Sammy gave him the number. MJF agreed.

(3) JAY WHITE vs. KOMANDER

Komander offered a hand shake, Jay White pushed him into the corner, the ref broke the hold with a five count. Jay then pushed his boot into the face of Komander as Shawn Spears was shown in the crowd. Komander hit a back heel kick and then laid in kicks in the corner. Komander did some fancy moves in the ropes, then tried a moonsault, but White dodged and slammed him on the floor. [c]

Komander laid in some chops, White then tried to hit a Blade Runner. Komander slipped out of it, White was on the top rope. Here Komander applied an arm hold, White than attacked Komander’s eyes. White rolled out of the ring, Komander walked the ropes and hit a spinning attack onto White.

White was thrown back in the ring, Komander hit a shooting star press. On a delayed pin, Komander got a two count. Then he hit a spinning jump off the top for a near fall on White. Jay then was tied up with Komander on his back, White countered with a suplex and then hit a Blade Runner for the pin.

WINNER: Jay White

(Sage’s Analysis: Another fine match, this match was poorly laid out in my mind and is a prime example of high spots being done too much and losing all value. The entire Jay White think in AEW still feels really off to me.)

-A video was shown of Mark Briscoe getting attacked was shown. FTR ran to help him, Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarret were already there. Mark asked them to team up together.

-Chris Jericho came to the ring to confront Adam Cole. [c]

Adam Cole came out, Chris Jericho offered his hand to Cole, they shook hands. Jericho said that he has watched a lot of Cole’s tape and said that he has no respect for Cole. He said Cole is an arrogant son of a bitch, him coming down last week was unacceptable, and he is lucky that he doesn’t slap him.

Cole then said that Jericho has been a real jagoff the last few weeks. He asked if he has looked in the mirror and asked who the real Jericho is. A guy who needs JAS to win, or The GOAT. Cole said that Jericho is a stupid idiot. He reminded him that Jericho wanted to speak to him, so Cole asked what he wants. Jericho said he is not a jagoff, and Cole doesn’t impress him.

Jericho told Cole to leave the ring, because he does not deserve to be there. Cole asked what he was going to do, Jericho slapped him then they battled. Daniel Garcia joined in and Britt ran down and slapped Jericho. The Outcasts then appeared and beatdown Baker. Cole was handcuffed to the bottom rope, Jericho pulled out a kendo stick and handed it to Saraya. She then hit Britt as Cole watched.

-Matt and Jeff Hardy had a video saying they would be on Rampage.

(4) THE ACCLAIMED & DADDY ASS vs. J.A.S

All three members of JAS attacked before the match started, all six men than battled as the match started. The acclaimed and Billy Gunn then had full control over Angelo Parker, The Acclaimed hit a Scissor Me Timbers, then they scissored. [c]

Jake Hager hit a side slam on Billy Gunn, then Daddy Magic and Bowens battled, Angelo used and object and hit Bowens, leading to a near fall. Parker then hit Hager by accident, Gunn then took the weapon and broke it. Bowens hit an elbow, then Caster hit Mic Drop for the win.

WINNER: The Acclaimed

(Sage’s Analysis: What are we doing here?)

(5) SAMMY GUEVARA vs. JUNGLE BOY

The match started fast and furious, with Jungle Boy hitting a head scissors off the apron. Sammy reentered the ring, but the match went to the apron, Perry tried a sunset flip, Sammy blocked. Both men then traded punches on the apron. Perry went to the top and jumped, but Sammy hit a knee kick. Sammy then hit a Spanish Fly off the apron. [c]

Sammy was in control during the break, Jungle Boy hit a lariat and both men were worse for wear. Sammy then was on the apron, Perry got advantage and hit a buckle bomb, Perry then hit a destroyer off the top rope. Sammy sent Perry to the mat, then went to the top and tried a shooting star press, Perry dodged. Sammy then hit a springboard cutter and then a DDT for the near fall.

Sammy set up a GTH, Perry countered and hit a poisonrana, Sammy then hit one of his own. Both men were down as the ref started a ten count. Perry applied a snare trap, but Sammy grabbed the bottom rope and broke the hold. Perry was climbing tot he top rope and Sammy hit a drop kick and Perry landed really badly near the ringside table.

Perry got in the ring and beat the count, but MJF attacked Perry and the count continued. Sammy won via countout.

WINNER: Sammy Guevara

(Sage’s analysis: That match was not safe, but both men wanted to impress and they did. Easily the highlight of the night and a great showcase for both men, the MJF cheating win and the opening segment felt very not AEW, and I think that is good even so often.)

Final Thoughts: This was one of the weakest episodes of Dynamite in a long time, the large angles for the most part didn’t work. The opening promo, The Elite/BCC, The Cole/Jericho segment, the entire Wardlow/Hobbs story. I did think the main event was good, but overall a poor and off feeling episode of Dynamite.