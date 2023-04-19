News Ticker

AEW Dynamite 4/19 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 19, 2023

Chris Jericho will come face to face with Adam Cole on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday April 19, 2023

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 4/19 Match Card

  • Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow – TNT Championship
  • Chris Jericho and Adam Cole meet face to face
  • Jaime Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
  • Jay White vs. Komander
  • The Elite speaks
  • FTR speaks
  • The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

