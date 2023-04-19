AEW Dynamite 4/19 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Jericho will come face to face with Adam Cole on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday April 19, 2023

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 4/19 Match Card

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow – TNT Championship

Chris Jericho and Adam Cole meet face to face

Jaime Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

Jay White vs. Komander

The Elite speaks

FTR speaks

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

