AEW Dynamite 4/19 full match card

Chris Jericho will come face to face with Adam Cole on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
When: Wednesday April 19, 2023
Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How To Watch: Live on TBS
AEW Dynamite 4/19 Match Card
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow – TNT Championship
- Chris Jericho and Adam Cole meet face to face
- Jaime Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
- Jay White vs. Komander
- The Elite speaks
- FTR speaks
- The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Jericho Appreciation Society
