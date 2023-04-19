AEW ring announcer to miss this week’s Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts will miss this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to testing positive for COVID-19. Roberts announced the news on social media.

“The look when you’re absolutely positive you can’t fly to work for a few more days,” Roberts wrote on Instagram. “Social distancing from ‘Dynamite’ tomorrow like it’s 2020. Look forward to watching on TBS 8/7PM and getting back next week!”

This week’s AEW Dynamite takes place in Pittsburgh and features Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship, Adam Cole and Chris Jericho going face to face, Jaime Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm, and much more.

CATCH-UP: Steve Austin comments on not working WrestleMania 39