Steve Austin says WrestleMania 39 finish was “money”

Steve Austin says that the finish of the WrestleMania 39 main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes was “money.” Austin spoke to Sports Illustrated about the event and detailed his opinion of the match, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes in WWE.

“I kept asking, ‘How are they going to do this?’” Austin said of the WrestleMania finish. “To have Solo Sikoa, who has a great career in front of him, Jimmy and Jey Uso, who are just so badass, plus Sami and Kevin, Paul E., I love all those guys—they all played a great role. Roman is so hot. It just wasn’t time to pass that torch yet.

“I watched both nights of WrestleMania 39 very intently. To me, you can’t take that belt off Roman right now. You want to get it to Cody somehow, someway, some time—but now’s not the time.

“Just thinking about that finish, I thought it was definitely the right call. I loved the outside interference. You didn’t know what was coming next. That spike to the throat, for me, it was money.”

Austin was approached about being a part of WrestleMania 39, but things didn’t come together due to scheduling issues and other factors. Austin has not been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania 38 last year in Dallas.

