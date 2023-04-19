VIP AUDIO 4/19 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss go-home episode of Impact featuring return of Tasha Steelz and a champion relinquishing the belt, recap Rebellion PPV, more (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review a pivotal week in Impact Wrestling. First they discuss the go-home episode of Impact TV, featuring the return of Tasha Steelz and, for the second week in a row, a champion relinquishing the belt. They also recap the Rebellion PPV, which had the crowning of two new world champions and an Ultimate X match.

