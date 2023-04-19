VIP AUDIO 4/19 – The Fix Flashback (4-6-2016): Reigns’s post-WrestleMania persona, influx of NXT wrestlers on Raw, Jon Jones solution, Flair’s intro of Sting at HOF, NXT Takeover, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the April 6, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

NXT Takeover and the WWE Hall of Fame in-depth with conversations about Jason Jordan, Baron Corbin, Austin Aries, Apollo Crews, Ric Flair’s intro of Sting, and more

A.J. Styles no. 1 contender status

Roman Reigns post-WM persona

Influx of NXT talent on Raw

Charlotte’s segment

ROH-Evolve

Impact

UFC Fight Night preview

The Jon Jones solution

