VIP AUDIO 4/19 – The Fix Flashback (4-6-2016): Reigns’s post-WrestleMania persona, influx of NXT wrestlers on Raw, Jon Jones solution, Flair’s intro of Sting at HOF, NXT Takeover, more (95 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the April 6, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- NXT Takeover and the WWE Hall of Fame in-depth with conversations about Jason Jordan, Baron Corbin, Austin Aries, Apollo Crews, Ric Flair’s intro of Sting, and more
- A.J. Styles no. 1 contender status
- Roman Reigns post-WM persona
- Influx of NXT talent on Raw
- Charlotte’s segment
- ROH-Evolve
- Impact
- UFC Fight Night preview
- The Jon Jones solution
