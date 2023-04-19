VIP AUDIO 4/19 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Who came up more short of expectations between Shinsuke in WWE and Omega in AEW? What’s true about latest Punk developments and rumors? Is Roman winning at WrestleMania turnoff to lapsed fans? (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:

Who came up more short of expectations between Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE and Kenny Omega in AEW relative to their reputations from their work in Japan?

What’s true about the latest C.M. Punk developments and rumors including the supposed planned Chris Jericho meeting?

Is Roman winning at WrestleMania turnoff to lapsed fans who think Roman is still being shoved down everyone’s throats as they thought last time they watched years ago?

Send future questions to: askwadekeller@gmail.com

This feature is scheduled for every Wednesday on the PWTorch VIP podcast feed.

