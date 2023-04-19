VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1820 (April 19, 2023): Keller’s cover story on Punk’s potential AEW return, Parks looks at WWE PLE main event options, Keller’s TV reports, Impact PPV report

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1820

Cover-dated April 19, 2023

LINK: 1820 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2021 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on C.M. Punk’s potential AEW return… Greg Parks looks at WWE’s PLE main event options the rest of the year… Keller’s TV reports… Impact PPV report… Torch Newswire… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)