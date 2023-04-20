4/20 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Moose vs. Uemura, Changing of the Guard Ceremony

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

APRIL 20, 2023

TORONTO, ON AT THE REBEL ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX

AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights of the Rebellion PPV, including the crowning of two new world champions.

(1) TIME MACHINE (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin & Kushida) vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY & JONATHAN GRESHAM & TREY MIGUEL

Gresham and Shelley started the match and did some mat wrestling. They slapped hands and tagged out to Bailey and Sabin. Sabin and Kushida worked on Bailey’s arm. Trey scratched Kushida’s back. Trey and Kushida had a fast paced exchange. Time Machine worked on Trey’s arm. Time Machine triple teamed Bailey and Gresham. Time Machine continued to hold the advantage. Kushida and Bailey exchanged kicks. Time Machine triple teamed Bailey and kicked Trey and Gresham to the outside. Sabin did a dive on Trey and Gresham on the outside. [c]

Kushida chopped Bailey. Time Machine continued to work on Bailey. Bailey made a comeback and got the hot tag to Gresham. Gresham got a series of two counts on Kushida. Kushida accidentally kicked Shelley. Gresham suplexed Kushida and got a two count. Shelley tripped Gresham and pulled him outside. Sabin accidentally kicked Shelley. Trey did a dive on Shelley and Sabin. Kushida knocked Trey to the outside. Bailey kicked Kushida. Bailey did a moonsault from the top rope to the floor on everyone. Everyone traded moves in the ring. Kushida had Trey in the Hoverboard lock but he got to the ropes. Sabin and Shelley had Bailey and Gresham in submissions. [c]

Kushida worked on Trey’s arm. Trey choked Kushida with his foot. Sabin dropkicked Trey from the top rope. Sabin caught Bailey with a boot. They traded forearm shots. Bailey gave Sabin a standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Bailey gave Sabin the double knees. Sabin made a comeback. Sabin gave Bailey a German suplex from the top rope. Trey shoved Gresham on the apron. Trey tagged in but got clotheslined by Sabin. Time Machine triple teamed Trey. Bailey did an Ultima Weapon to Sabin. Trey was mad that Bailey hit him too. Shelley pulled Bailey to the outside. The wrestlers exchanged moves in the ring. Time Machine triple teamed Trey. Sabin gave Trey the Cradle Shock for the pin.

WINNERS: Time Machine in 29:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Lots of super action and the longest opener in memory. Trey couldn’t get along with his teammates and it cost them the victory. For the second match in a row, Sabin and Shelley accidentally hit each other and I wonder if this will lead to something.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Santino Marella. She talked about him winning his in-ring return. He said he might return from time to time. Alisha Edwards interrupted and asked what he was going to do about PCO. Santino informed her that she had a match coming up. She was disgusted and left. Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger walked in. Santino had a match for them with a luchador and Dice said he would cover his transportation. [c]

-Deonna Purrazzo video. There were slo-mo images of her posing with the title. She spoke and ended with “Welcome to the new age of the Virtuosa”.

(2) ALISHA EDWARDS vs. TARA RISING

Alisha took Tara to the mat early and punched her. Alisha elbowed and chopped Tara in the corner and tossed her to the mat by the hair. Alisha gloated and fans booed. Tara caught Alisha with a kick, but Alisha came right back and threw Tara out of the ring. Alisha threw Tara into the apron. Alisha threw Tara face first into the mat and got the pin. Alisha continued to attack Tara. Jody Threat ran to the ring and made the save.

WINNER: Alisha Edwards in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A showcase match for Alisha to re-establish herself and her heel persona).

-Hannifan teased the Changing of the Guard Ceremony later and said all wrestlers would be banned from ringside. Two guards in camo gear stood by Maclin’s dressing room door. [c]

-Jody Threat checked on Tara Rising backstage. Tara thanked Jody. Jody said she hated to see anyone be taken advantage of and she said Alisha would get hers.

(3) MOOSE (w/Brian Myers) vs. YUYA UEMURA (w/Bhupinder Gujjar)

Moose threw Yuya into the corner and attacked. Yuya fought back with chops. Moose took Yuya to the mat. Yuya armdragged Moose and put on an armlock. Yuya slid into Moose on the outside and dove on Myers, who stepped in front of Moose. Moose powerbombed Yuya on the apron. Back in the ring, Moose punched Yuya and chopped him. Yuya had a brief rally but Moose slammed him to the mat. Moose choked Yuya. Moose slapped Yuya, but he fired up and returned the slaps. Myers grabbed Yuya’s foot and Moose booted Yuya to the floor. Moose threw Yuya into the post. Back in the ring, they traded forearm shots and punches. Yuya made a comeback. Yuya bulldogged Moose. They traded offense. Moose slammed Yuya off the top rope. Yuya suplexed Moose off the ropes and got a two count. Yuya and Myers argued. Yuya knocked Moose off the top rope and delivered a flying crossbody block. Myers distracted the referee. Myers and Gujjar brawled at ringside. Yuya rolled up Moose for a two count. Moose sent Yuya neck-first on the top rope, then followed with a spear for the pin.

WINNER: Moose in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Just the kind of match that Yuya needed to get the spotlight and break out of the pack. He made a good showing against one of Impact’s top stars, which should go a long way. This seems to be the beginning of a feud with these wrestlers.)

-Jimmy Jacobs interviewed Nick Aldis backstage. Aldis talked about his history in Impact. He said he walked in with a very bad gimmick and worked his way up to main events and the world title. He said he went away and set the standards for how to be a world champion. He said he was set on Steve Maclin and the world title. He said he is ready to usher in a new era. He said he won’t be attending the Changing of the Guard ceremony but he will be watching. [c]

(4) FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. THE GOOD HANDS (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

They showed clips from the Hardcore War match from Rebellion involving these wrestlers. Skyler got on the mic and complained that they weren’t even in the match and Kazarian attacked them, so they challenged him tonight. He said this company was built by two good hands. Kaz attacked both at the bell. Hotch punched and chopped Kaz. Kaz chopped them both and followed with a dropkick. Skyler pulled the rope down to send Kaz to the floor. Hotch did a dive on Kaz. Back in the ring, Hotch punched Kaz. The Hands double teamed Kaz. Skyler got a two count on Kaz. Kaz fought back with chops and clotheslines. Kaz gave Hotch a flying legdrop. Kaz put Hotch in a figure four leglock. Kaz rolled up Skyler for a two count. Skyler ran into Hotch on the apron. Kaz caught Hotch with a cutter. Kaz put Skyler in a chicken wing and Skyler tapped.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match for what it was — mostly a showcase for Kazarian before he moves on to something else.)

-The Coven vignette. They held hands and said “long live The Coven”. Taylor read the cards and said something new was coming. They talked about the New Age of the Virtuosa. Taylor called Deonna Purrazzo a fraud. KiLynn King said they should kick her Virtu-ass. Taylor said it was the Age of Aquarius. [c]

-Sami Callihan vignette. He called himself the puppet master of pro wrestling. He said The Design pissed him off, so he made fools of them. A slo-mo shot showed him winking at the camera while he was with The Design. He said he had seven steps of his own. He said he would ruin all of The Design’s lives. He said he would destroy the design. Sami yelled “Thumbs up, thumbs down!” at the end.

(5) JOE HENDRY (c) vs. SHELDON JEAN — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title match

Hannifan noted that Jean was part of Big Brother Canada in a pandemic-shortened season that he almost won. Hendry took the mic before the match and led the crowd in his “We believe” catchphrase. [c]