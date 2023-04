SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

DDP is sheduled to be the next wrestler to have a bighead released by FOCO.

The Bighead features Page in a pose on a stand wearing his signature outfit including his lightning themed vest and earing. His name is displayed on the front of the stand with his logo on the bottom of the base.

Page’s WWE Bighead will be limited to 144 units. It will retail for $55 and stands at nearly 10 inches tall.