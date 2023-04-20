FREE PODCAST 4/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Peteani: On-site report, analysis of latest MJF Four Pillars build, TNT Title change, Takeshita, live callers, emails (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Frank Peteani to discuss Dynamite with callers and email contributions. They start by trying to figure out what the story was with MJF and Sammy Guevara during the show and reacting to the latest developments with the Four Pillars storyline heading into Double or Nothing. Also, the latest thoughts on The Elite feud with the BCC with Don Callis and Takeshita in the mix, the Britt Baker-Adam Cole angle with Chris Jericho and The Outcasts, the TNT Title change with Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs, Arn Anderson being added to the mix, the return of Shawn Spears, the curious use of Jay White, and more with live callers, emails, an on-site correspondent, and a roundtable segment with PWTorch’s Javier Machado.

