FREE PODCAST 4/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review AAW Ring of Fire including Slamovich vs. Sierra, Warner vs. Anthony, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are ready for their hottest show yet, as they cover AAW’s Ring of Fire, featuring Masha Slamovich vs. Sierra for the AAW Women’s Title, Mance Warner vs. Robert Anthony in a crazy brawl, and Silas Young vs. Big Beef Gnarls Garvin throwing each other around. They talk about why they think AAW is one of the strongest indy promotions out there, they address the riddle of when is a match not a match, and even have a nature lesson that ends up as an analogy. For VIP listeners, they stay in the Windy City to check out a couple of matches from the last Freelance Wrestling show: Bryan Keith vs. Kevin Ku, a match that will shock our listeners to learn was very stiff, and Bang Bros vs. Los Macizos vs. Hustle and Muscle in a wild three-way tag team match.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO