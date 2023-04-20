FREE PODCAST 4/20 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-18-2018) WWE Draft Shake-up completed, which show came out better, which wrestlers stand to benefit, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (4-18-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Solomon from the “Solomonster Sounds Off” podcast to break down the completed Superstar Shake-up. Which show came out better, which wrestlers stand to benefit, plus live callers, an on-site correspondent from Providence, and mailbag questions and comments from listeners. Then at the end in a Bonus Add-On, a review of Daniel Bryan’s autobiography recorded two summers ago on a VIP Bruce Mitchell Audio Show hosted by Wade Keller.

Then in a bonus segment, Wade Keller’s analysis of the 2017 Superstar Shake-up Draft.

