FREE PODCAST 4/20 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-18-2018) WWE Draft Shake-up completed, which show came out better, which wrestlers stand to benefit, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (4-18-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Solomon from the “Solomonster Sounds Off” podcast to break down the completed Superstar Shake-up. Which show came out better, which wrestlers stand to benefit, plus live callers, an on-site correspondent from Providence, and mailbag questions and comments from listeners. Then at the end in a Bonus Add-On, a review of Daniel Bryan’s autobiography recorded two summers ago on a VIP Bruce Mitchell Audio Show hosted by Wade Keller.
Then in a bonus segment, Wade Keller’s analysis of the 2017 Superstar Shake-up Draft.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply