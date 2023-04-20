Impact Wrestling 4/20 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Two new champions start their title reigns in Impact Wrestling on this week’s episode of television.
When: Thursday April 20, 2023
Where:Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
How To Watch: AXS TV
Impact Wrestling 4/20/23 Match Card
- Steve Maclin Changing of the Guard Ceremony
- We hear from Nick Aldis
- Time Machine vs. Trey Miguel & Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey
- Moose vs. Yuya Uemura
- Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Hands
- Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Dean – Impact Digital Media Championship
