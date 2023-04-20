News Ticker

Impact Wrestling 4/20 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 20, 2023

Impact Wrestling 4/20 Full Match Card
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Two new champions start their title reigns in Impact Wrestling on this week’s episode of television.

When: Thursday April 20, 2023

Where:Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

How To Watch: AXS TV

Impact Wrestling 4/20/23 Match Card

  • Steve Maclin Changing of the Guard Ceremony
  • We hear from Nick Aldis
  • Time Machine vs. Trey Miguel & Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey
  • Moose vs. Yuya Uemura
  • Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Hands
  • Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Dean – Impact Digital Media Championship

CATCH-UP: 4/13 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian, Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*