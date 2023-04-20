Major NJPW star to miss upcoming shows

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hiroshi Tanahashi will miss the upcoming Road to Dontaku Series shows for New Japan Pro Wrestling due to an injury he suffered last weekend at Capital Collision.

New Japan announced that Tanahashi would miss the shows that begin this weekend because of a rib injury that he has not recovered from yet. Tomoaki Honma will take Tanahashi’s spot on those shows in Nara, Japan.

Hiroshi Tanahashi will be absent from forthcoming Road to Dontaku dates with a rib injury. Details, card changes: https://t.co/MEr6EVGFB2#njpw #njdontaku pic.twitter.com/1NKi0eK80t — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 20, 2023

Tanahashi has been teaming with Kazuchika Okada in a tag team recently and before he was injured. New Japan has not revealed when Tanahashi would be back to action.

