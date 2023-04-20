Nick Khan talks WWE sponsorship sales and media rights

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nick Khan says that sponsorship sales in WWE should be higher than what they are currently and that there are key indicators signaling strong media rights deals for the company in the future.

Khan spoke about WWE and the media business at the CAA World Congress of Sports and provided insight into where WWE stands in future media negotiations.

“It’s the highest rated show on USA, times three,” Khan said of Monday Night Raw. “Our belief is USA wants to keep it that way. For Fox, they want more live. They want more on scripted. You saw what they did with the Big Ten. We think those are all good indicators for us.”

Nick Khan also spoke on WWE sponsorship sales and the opportunity there for the company. “Our sales and sponsorship numbers should be far bigger than what they are,” he said. WWE rolled out numerous corporate sponsorships at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles earlier this month. Partners in that space included Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Turbo Tax.

WWE touted that the company secured over $20 million in sponsorship revenue at this year’s WrestleMania — the most ever in WrestleMania history.

