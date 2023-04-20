VIP AUDIO 4/20 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk continued drama with Punk and AEW, new AEW show, Dynamite including Sammy Guevara vs. Jack Perry, more (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Rich and Trav discuss the last week or so in pro wrestling happenings. The continued drama with C.M. Punk and AEW. Is Punk set to be a featured player on a new AEW Saturday show? Why in the world is AEW trying for another show? And a roster split? What?! Rich recaps the notable stuff from tonight’s episode of Dynamite, including a Sammy Guevara vs. Jack Perry main event, Britt Baker using Adam Cole’s given name to be extra real, and an opening show promo by Darby Allin. The Bloodline and The Judgement Day agree to work together to solve each other’s problems. Book club, emails from the last two weeks, and more.

