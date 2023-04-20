VIP AUDIO 4/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): How to differentiate a possible AEW Saturday show, babyface saves, favorite kayfabe explanations of illogical stuff in wrestling, Punk, Logan, Lesnar, Moss, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics. This is part two of two…

Heels ripping on fans but marketing merchandise to tem.

Favorite kayfabe explanations for illogical or perplexing aspects of pro wrestling.

Inconsistencies with babyfaces running out for saves.

Is Keith Lee hurt by having grey hair along with reduced mobility?

Could All In sell so few tickets they have to move it to a smaller venue?

Exploring babyfaces winning with honor and heels cheating and whether that’s a dated approach or just embedded into pro wrestling inherently.

Is it fair to say WWE’s product has cooled since WrestleMania and AEW has been on a roll?

What are the pros and cons of booking C.M. Punk as a face versus a heel?

Will fans be okay with keeping Punk separated from his locker room rivals if there’s a roster split?

Who on the AEW roster is most like Disco Inferno and Horace Hogan?

Would Eric Bischoff be a good candidate to be Tony Khan’s “bad cop”? If not him, whom?

Why aren’t people talking more about Brock Lenar being in cahoots with The Bloodline?

Todd is challenged to make a case for Madcap Moss being the no. 1 pick, as Emma says he will be.

How do international markets end up with AEW on other networks like ESPN?

What’s next for Logan Paul? Doesn’t he have to win his next feud?

Talking points from the two hour Bloodline video on YouTube summarizing The Bloodline’s history

If Punk returns to AEW, should that show be billed as Colt Cabana Appreciation Night?

Does new information shed new light on the exchange between Punk and Jon Moxley leading into their title match last year?

Which wrestlers’ on-air personas seem most like what they’re probably like in real life?

Which wrestlers should be shifted from Dynamite to AEW’s proposed/rumored Saturday show? Is there a way AEW could differentiate the show from Wednesdays?

Reaction to frustration with AEW’s Women’s Division, pairing Swerve Strickland with Prince Nana, and poor usage of the Luchadors on the AEW roster

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO