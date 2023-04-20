VIP AUDIO 4/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): How to differentiate a possible AEW Saturday show, babyface saves, favorite kayfabe explanations of illogical stuff in wrestling, Punk, Logan, Lesnar, Moss, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics. This is part two of two…
- Heels ripping on fans but marketing merchandise to tem.
- Favorite kayfabe explanations for illogical or perplexing aspects of pro wrestling.
- Inconsistencies with babyfaces running out for saves.
- Is Keith Lee hurt by having grey hair along with reduced mobility?
- Could All In sell so few tickets they have to move it to a smaller venue?
- Exploring babyfaces winning with honor and heels cheating and whether that’s a dated approach or just embedded into pro wrestling inherently.
- Is it fair to say WWE’s product has cooled since WrestleMania and AEW has been on a roll?
- What are the pros and cons of booking C.M. Punk as a face versus a heel?
- Will fans be okay with keeping Punk separated from his locker room rivals if there’s a roster split?
- Who on the AEW roster is most like Disco Inferno and Horace Hogan?
- Would Eric Bischoff be a good candidate to be Tony Khan’s “bad cop”? If not him, whom?
- Why aren’t people talking more about Brock Lenar being in cahoots with The Bloodline?
- Todd is challenged to make a case for Madcap Moss being the no. 1 pick, as Emma says he will be.
- How do international markets end up with AEW on other networks like ESPN?
- What’s next for Logan Paul? Doesn’t he have to win his next feud?
- Talking points from the two hour Bloodline video on YouTube summarizing The Bloodline’s history
- If Punk returns to AEW, should that show be billed as Colt Cabana Appreciation Night?
- Does new information shed new light on the exchange between Punk and Jon Moxley leading into their title match last year?
- Which wrestlers’ on-air personas seem most like what they’re probably like in real life?
- Which wrestlers should be shifted from Dynamite to AEW’s proposed/rumored Saturday show? Is there a way AEW could differentiate the show from Wednesdays?
- Reaction to frustration with AEW’s Women’s Division, pairing Swerve Strickland with Prince Nana, and poor usage of the Luchadors on the AEW roster
