VIP AUDIO 4/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW’s rumored new Saturday TV series and Punk’s potential return for it, New Japan in D.C., MJF-Pillars storyline, TV reviews, UFC analysis (108 min.)

- Thoughts on the rumored new signature Saturday AEW weekly series and how C.M. Punk could work as the centerpiece of that show.
- Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Sammy Guevara storyline within the show.
- Todd’s review of attending a New Japan live event last weekend.
- Review of Impact’s Rebellion PPV.
- Reviews of WWE NXT, Smackdown, and Raw including the latest with Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline-Judgment Day segment, and WWE Draft hype
- Review of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night and a preview of the weekend.
