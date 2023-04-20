VIP AUDIO 4/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW’s rumored new Saturday TV series and Punk’s potential return for it, New Japan in D.C., MJF-Pillars storyline, TV reviews, UFC analysis (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Thoughts on the rumored new signature Saturday AEW weekly series and how C.M. Punk could work as the centerpiece of that show.

Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Sammy Guevara storyline within the show.

Todd’s review of attending a New Japan live event last weekend.

Review of Impact’s Rebellion PPV.

Reviews of WWE NXT, Smackdown, and Raw including the latest with Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline-Judgment Day segment, and WWE Draft hype

Review of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night and a preview of the weekend.

