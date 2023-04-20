News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW’s rumored new Saturday TV series and Punk’s potential return for it, New Japan in D.C., MJF-Pillars storyline, TV reviews, UFC analysis (108 min.)

April 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Thoughts on the rumored new signature Saturday AEW weekly series and how C.M. Punk could work as the centerpiece of that show.
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Sammy Guevara storyline within the show.
  • Todd’s review of attending a New Japan live event last weekend.
  • Review of Impact’s Rebellion PPV.
  • Reviews of WWE NXT, Smackdown, and Raw including the latest with Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline-Judgment Day segment, and WWE Draft hype
  • Review of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night and a preview of the weekend.

