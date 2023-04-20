VIP AUDIO 4/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (4-20-2005): Hogan’s promo on Raw shows where HBK stands, Draft scenarios pros and cons, Triple H vs. Jim Ross (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 20, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

An in-depth analysis of various draft lottery scenarios.

What the inside word is on who is most likely to be moved to the other brand, and what the pros and cons are of the top five possible switches for both Raw and Smackdown…

Insight into the brilliance of Hulk Hogan on display again on Raw this week as he established firmly where Shawn Michaels is compared to him in the legacy and stature departments, and why Steve Austin best stay away from Hogan for years to avoid embarrassment…

Thoughts on Raw, the MSG crowd, the Hunter vs. Ross match.

And more!

