4/21 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Gunther’s defense against Xavier, Solo vs. Riddle, LWO vs. Balor & Priest, Liv & Raquel vs. Deville & Green

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

APRIL 21, 2023

COLUMBUS, OHO AT SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “WWE Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand signature, the Smackdown opening theme aired. (For what it’s worth, Bray Wyatt is still in the opening despite disappearing during WrestleMania hype season.)

-They went live to the arena where Michael Cole introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. He hyped that the WWE Draft is one week away. Cole and Wade Barrett hyped the line-up, including billing Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa in a no DQ match as the main event.

(1) THE JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Balor & Damien Priest) vs. REY MYSTERIO & SANTOS ESCOBAR



As Balor and Priest made their ring entrance, the augmented reality graphics showed four hooded people in the ring the size of skyscrapers. (I normally like WWE’s use of augmented reality for ring entrances, but having Balor and Priest stand and look at the ring from ringside as if they could see the hooded figures in the ring was cheesy.) They cut to clips of the Bad Bunny angle on Raw three weeks ago when Priest chokeslammed Bunny through the table at ringside. Cole said Bunny will be at Raw on Monday. The bell rang six minutes into the hour. The heel duo isolated Rey for the first couple mininutes. Rey hot-tagged Escobar at 3:00 and then helped slide Rey under the bottom rope for a splash on Balor on the flor, but Priest yanked Balor out of Rey’s path so Rey went splat. Escobar set up a dive, but Balor caught him with a running clothesline. They cut to a break. [c]

Escobar was taking a beating after the break until he caught a charging Priest with a dropkick. Both were down and slow to get up. Rey and Balor each tagged in. Rey went on a flurry against Balor and then set up a 619, but Priest tagged in. Rey sent him over the top rope and then setup Balor again for a 619. Rey tagged in Balor, then delivered a 619. Escobar then top rope splashed Balor, but Priest was legal. Priest then gave Escobar a South of Heaven chokeslam for the win.

WINNERS: Priest & Balor in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action but quite formulaic in format.)

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside who narrated clips of the backstory for the Solo-Riddle main event. Then they showed the Usos and Solo walking backstage. [c]

-They showed Adam Pearce texting on his phone when in walked Zelina Vega. (Imagine how great a scene it would have been just showing Pearce text if Zelina hadn’t walked in at that very convenient moment on live TV!) She told Pearce she’s the only female Puerto Rican on the roster, and she has to fight and represent Puerto Rico at Backlash in a title match against Rhea Ripley. She said her height has been used against her during her whole life. (Even when she was 2? Who are those people?!) She said she has something to prove. Pearce said he’d talk to upper management and Rhea about it as it’d surely be a great match.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Cole said it’d be one of the biggest upsets they’ve seen if Zelina upset Ripley.

-A vignette aired on Shinsuke Nakamura touting his explosiveness and his precise striking.

-Backstage, Karrion Kross spoke about how it takes a lifetime to find identity and a 1,000 lifetimes to find out if it’s really yours, and then in three seconds it can be destroyed. Scarlett walked up with a hand full of cards. He said the cards hurt people, not him. He said you don’t know who you are until someone takes something away from you. He said they took away Madcap Moss’s joy and Drew McIntyre’s temperament and Rey Mysterios’ patience. He said they plan to take Nakamura’s honor from him.

(Keller’s Analysis: The imagery and delivery was good here, not going too far into cartoon faces. There were fewer empty platitudes and more descriptive specific language about what they’ve done and plan to do, too. So this was a good segment to get across their personalities and what their mission is against Nakamura.)

-Braun Strowman and Ricochet made their entrance. Cole called them “modern day superheroes.” A clip aired of the Raiders attacking Ricochet and Strowman last week. [c]

(2) BRAUN STROWMAN & RICOCHET vs. THE VIKING RAIDERS