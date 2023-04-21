4/21 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Rodriguez/Morgan vs. Deville/Green Women’s Tag Team title match, Gunther vs. Woods for IC title, Strowman/Ricochet vs. Viking Raiders

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

APRIL 21, 2023

COLUMBUS, OH AT SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the Smackdown video intro. After the video, pyro exploded on the stage in the arena. The camera panned the crowd and Michael Cole introduced the show. He said it was the final time for Smackdown Superstars to impress before next week’s Draft. They then showed a graphic for the Women’s Tag Team Championship match. Wade Barrett hyped the match. The screen moved to a graphic for the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Xavier Woods. Barrett then hyped the main event pitting Matt Riddle against Solo Sikoa in a no disqualification match.

-Judgment Day’s music played and Damien Priest and Finn Balor made their entrance. Cole threw to a video recap of Priest’s attack on Bad Bunny the night after Wrestlemania on Raw. Cole mentioned that Bad Bunny will be on Raw this Monday in Chicago.

-Rey Mysterio’s music played and he made his entrance with Santos Escobar in tow.

(1) JUDGMENT DAY (Damien Priest & Finn Balor) vs. L.W.O. (Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar)

Mysterio started with Balor. Balor went for a kick but Mysterio caught it and took Balor to the corner. Mysterio took down Balor with a headscissors. Mysterio stayed on the sttack and hit a basement dropkick. Mysterio went for a springboard moonsault but Balor got the knees up. Balor tagged in Priest. Priest took Mysterio down then stomped on him. Priest posed for the crowd and they booed. Priest whipped Mysterio into the corner hard and charged with a big elbow. Balor and Priest traded tags and hit a backbreaker into a leg drop. Priest made the cover for a two count. Priest took Mysterio back to the corner and tagged Balor back in. Balor drove his knee into Mysterio’s back then put on a headlock. The crowd cheered on Mysterio as he fought to his feet. Mysterio worked toward the corner but Balor pulled him back. Balor charged Mysterio in the corner but Mysterio got his feet up. Balor took over again momentarily but Mysterio countered with a bulldog and tagged in Escobar. Escobar ran the ropes and hit a flying forearm. Escobar knocked Priest off the apron and hit a backbreaker on Balor. Escobar dodged an attack from Priest and took down Balor and Priest. Escobar knocked Balor off the apron with Priest then launched Mysterio into Priest. Priest rolled to the outside with Balor. Mysterio charged Balor but Priest pulled Balor out of the way and Mysterio hit hard on the outside. Escobar ran the ropes and looked for a dive but Priest cut him off and took him down. Priest posed in the ring. [c]

Back from break, Escobar fought back on Priest. Escobar ran the ropes but Priest caught him coming in with a side kick. Priest made the cover for a two count. Priest put Escobar in a headlock. Escobar fought to his feet but Priest struck him from behind. Priest sent Escobar to the corner. Escobar fought out against Priest and Balor. Priest sent Escobar back to the corner and hit a running knee. Escobar recovered and hit a big dropkick. Both men were down and crawled toward their corners to make a tag. Mysterio and Balor tagged in. Mysterio hit a hurricanrana then went to the top. Mysterio came off with a senton then a springboard crossbody for a near fall. Balor recovered and delivered a kick but Mysterio fought back with kicks of his own. Priest made a blindtag and went for a slam on Mysterio but Mysterio dumped Priest over the top rope. Mysterio set up Balor for a 619 and hit it. Escobar hit a splash off the top rope and went for the cover but Balor wasn’t the legal man. Priest hit the ring and dumped Mysterio out. Priest then hit South of Heaven on Escobar and got the win.

WINNER: Damien Priest & Finn Balor in 13:00

-Priest took the mic as he and Balor stood on the ramp. Priest touted the return of Bad Bunny. He said he hopes the visit goes differently for Bad Bunny this time. Priest laughed.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I like when Smackdown opens with matches like this. It’s a cool way to open the show and gets right to the action. Both teams worked well here. The story of the match was good, but it made the babyfaces look dumb. Mysterio is the only wrestler who has been on TV the entire time I’ve watched wrestling. You’d think he’d have more awareness than that. The announcers couldn’t even pretend to frame this as cheating. Yet again, Escobar takes a pin and he loses more and more credibility by the week. Priest really stood out here. I noticed it on Raw this week as well. He may never emerge as a major player, but he could be a top of the second tier type of guy. If nothing else, he has a great presence and looks like he belongs. His promo at the end was short and sweet but got a good amount of heat. I’m glad that he’s getting some shine opposite of Bad Bunny on the road to Backlash. He was a little lost in the shuffle before and he has made the most of this new opportunity.)

-Barrett and Cole sat ringside. Cole hyped Bad Bunny’s appearance on Raw Monday. Barrett told Bad Bunny to stay out of the way as he’s a musician, not a fighter. Cole then threw to a video recap of Solo Sikoa’s attack on Matt Riddle last week on Smackdown.

-Sikoa and the Usos walked in the back. Cole hyped the main event against Matt Riddle for later in the evening. [c]

-Adam Pearce was in the back. Zelina Vega approached. She said she can’t control the draft next week, but she can control what’s happening right now. She asked for a Smackdown Tag Team title match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash. Pearce gasped. Vega said she’s the only Puerto Rican woman on the roster and she wants to represent at Backlash. Pearce said he would take to management and Ripley. Vega said she can’t wait to hear what they have to say.

-Cole threw to a video package on Shinsuke Nakamura. The video showed Nakamura working out with Nakamura narrating. The video spliced in footage of Nakamura in the ring. He called himself the King of Strong Style.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I really liked this. I mentioned last week that a rebuild of Nakamura could be really beneficial as they try to set up more opponents for Roman Reigns. This video package helps to do that and makes Nakamura seem like a big deal. I hope we get more of these to go with Nakamura’s matches. Packages like this are underrated. They should use them more often.)

-Karrion Kross was in the back. He said identity takes time to find and more time to find out if it’s yours. He said it can be destroyed in three seconds. He then mentioned Nakamura. Kross said he never hurt anyone in his life, it was the tarot cards. Kross mentioned Drew McIntyre and Riddick Moss along with Mysterio. Kross said he’s going to take away Nakamura’s honor. Scarlett was behind Kross now. He said “tick, tock” as the video faded out.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Okay, maybe I spoke too soon on the Nakamura package. This was solid too. Kross is really good in these short bursts. Anything longer and he flounders a bit, but I like the limited use of him. He has a feud, then goes away for a little bit, then comes back. He does it really well and it doesn’t burn out the character. I’m a little surprised they’re going with him and Nakamura, but I guess he’s credible enough to feet to Nakamura at this point.)

-Ricochet made his entrance. Braun Strowman made his entrance right behind Ricochet as the music switched over. Cole threw to a recap of the Viking Raiders’ attack on Ricochet and Strowman last week on Smackdown. They showed a graphic for the match and Cole hyped it for after the break. [c]

-They showed graphics for Riddle against Sikoa and Gunther against Xavier Woods. Cole and Barrett hyped both matches for later in the evening.

-The Viking Raiders made their entrance with Valhalla. Cole threw to another recap of the Raiders’ attack on Strowman and Ricochet last week.

(2) RICOCHET & BRAUN STROWMAN vs. VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)

Strowman started with Ivar. Cole mentioned that the winner of this match could get a future Tag Team title match. Ivar took control of Strowman in the corner and hit a series of elbows. Strowman recovered and tossed Ivar into the corner. Strowman rained down blows then whipped Ivar across the ring. Strowman clubbed Ivar down then took him down with a running shoulder tackle. Strowman knocked Erik off the apron. Ivar fought back with strikes but Strowman took him down with a short arm clothesline. Erik tagged in but Strowman didn’t see it. The Raiders pounded on Strowman together and took him down. Strowman fought back and tagged in Ricochet. Strowman tried to throw Ricochet but Ricochet fell down. Ricochet recovered and knocked Erik to the outside. Ricochet then ran the ropes and hit a dive on Erik and Ivar. Ricochet stood tall at ringside. [c]