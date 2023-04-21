CM Punk official return date reportedly revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk reportedly will make his official return to AEW on the debut episode of the company’s new Saturday show on June 17.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the show and return will take place at the United Center in Chicago and that an official announcement would be made once deals with CM Punk and Warner Brothers are completed. The report indicates that AEW already had the United Center booked for the date.

CM Punk has been off of AEW television since the All Out PPV event last September. Punk infamously went on a post-PPV event media scrum tirade, which led to physical backstage fight between The Elite and himself. Reports indicate that Punk is nearing being cleared to return to the ring after suffering a torn tricep in a match at that event against Jon Moxley in which he won the AEW World Championship.

Punk is a two-time AEW World Champion. The new Saturday AEW show is reportedly called Collision and will be a two-hour show in primetime.

