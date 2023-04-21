FREE PODCAST 4/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #222 (4-12-93) of the PWTorch including Hogan remaining WWF Champ, Hart angered, WCW bombs at MSG, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the sixty-sixth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #222 of the PWTorch including Hogan remaining as WWF champ, how Hart has reacted, more thoughts on WrestleMania 9, Flair no-shows WCW show at MSG and show “bombs,” listener trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

