FREE PODCAST 4/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Two on-site correspondents, Gunther’s future, Draft speculation, Usos promo, Solo’s rise, more (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown beginning with thoughts on the Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle main event and whether Solo is likely to be a sustained top tier player for WWE for years to come. We talked with two on-site correspondents including one who went with several kids and shared their reactions and perspectives. Caller and email interaction included thoughts on the Draft, Sami Zayn since Montreal, the Women’s Tag Team Title match, the IC Title match including what could be coming up next for Gunther, the Karrion Kross-Shinsuke Nakamura build, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO