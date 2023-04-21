FREE PODCAST 4/21 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (4-16-2013) WrestleMania 29, crazy Raw After Mania crowd, what’s next for Punk, Taker, plus live callers, emails (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-16-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to discuss with live callers WrestleMania 29 and Raw the previous night with a particular focus on the crazy crowd. Did the raucous crowd help or hurt WWE’s mission? Also, what’s next for C.M. Punk, The Rock, Dolph Ziggler, Undertaker, and all other angles of WrestleMania 29 fallout. Tons of live calls and email topics in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply