VIP AUDIO 4/21 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Power rankings check-in, Match of the Year candidates, show update, more (62 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you up to speed with his 2023 Power Rankings with Quarter 1 in the rear-view mirror and some wrestlers that have been impressing thus far in April. As part of this update, we look at some recent match-of-the-year caliber offerings from CMLL which had its best trios match of the year on March 31st in Arena Mexico, GLEAT, who crowned a new champion in a classic, and New Japan, where Aussie Open took their career to a new level at Sumo Hall. Tons to talk about, as well as an update regarding ProWres Paradise going forward. Thanks as always to everyone who checks out the show!

