FREE PODCAST 4/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Backlash preview & Nick’s first NJPW experience + Jimmy Korderas flashback (130 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. They take a deep dive into the Backlash line-up and also discuss Nick’s first experience of watching New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Then we jump back ten years (4-22-2013) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Sean Radican interviewing former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas about his new book, “The Three Count: My Life in Stripes as a WWE Referee,” and discusses with live callers & emailers insight on how a match works, the important role of referees in WWE, his favorite matches to referee, his least-favorite type of match to referee, why he wrote about Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero in his book, the two sides of Vince McMahon, and much more.

