FREE PODCAST 4/22 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Nikita Koloff: (10 Yrs Ago) Great stories and insight from late 1980s top WCW star in Jim Crockett Promotions, opponents of Ric Flair, Magnum T.A., Warriors, Steamboat (147 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (4-19-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell interview Nikita Koloff featuring great stories and insight from late 1980s top WCW star in Jim Crockett Promotions, opponents of Ric Flair, Magnum T.A., the Road Warriors, Rick Steamboat, and Dusty Rhodes. He talks about his new reality series on Lifetime titled “Preachers Daughters,” his steroid use, his turn to religion after his wrestling career, why Vader apologized to him last year, a hilarious story of how he dealt with a fan who actually spoke Russian and approached him outside of the ring, and so much more. The first hour features live calls and the second hour is VIP-exclusive feature VIP member email questions and many other topics, including what it was like working with Ric Flair and if he knew how special the Best of Seven Series for the U.S. Title with Magnum T.A. was at the time it took place.

