VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #755 (April 26, 2003): WWE severs ties with Jeff Hardy, Keller says Goldberg barely better than Nathan Jones, Bruce Mitchell’s Uncle Brucie Mailbag

April 22, 2023

SUMMARY of #755 cover-dated April 26, 2003: This issue features a cover story on WWE severing ties with Jeff Hardy… Pat McNeill follows up on Jason Powell’s column on the lack of WWE heels… Wade Keller says Goldberg is only slightly better than Nathan Jones… Jason Powell asks if MLW is just another pretender to the ECW throne… Bruce Mitchell answers reader mail from shy wrestlers… Keller’s TNA PPV report with staff roundtable reviews… Plus Torch Newswire, summaries of Raw and Smackdown, Key Live Event results, the Top Five Stories of the Week, and Wade Keller’s End Notes…

