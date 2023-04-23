FREE PODCAST 4/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Darrin Lilly joins Greg to review Impact Rebellion, plus preview upcoming WWE Draft, Punk’s impending AEW return, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Darrin Lilly for a match-by-match review of last Sunday’s Impact Rebellion PPV. They also take caller questions on the upcoming WWE Draft, C.M. Punk’s potential return to AEW, MLW’s status, and more.

