News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Darrin Lilly joins Greg to review Impact Rebellion, plus preview upcoming WWE Draft, Punk’s impending AEW return, more (89 min.)

April 23, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Darrin Lilly for a match-by-match review of last Sunday’s Impact Rebellion PPV. They also take caller questions on the upcoming WWE Draft, C.M. Punk’s potential return to AEW, MLW’s status, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*