FREE PODCAST 4/23 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-24-18) Post-Draft Shake-up with Rousey, Drew, Ziggler, Strowman, Shake-up, Lashley with live callers and on-site correspondent (145 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s East Coast Cast host Cameron Hawkins to review WWE Raw including the first post-Shake-up edition with analysis of Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley, Booker T, Drew McIntyre, and much more, plus a live on-site correspondent from St. Louis, live callers, and emails. Then a bonus 2014 Keller interview with Drew McIntyre shortly after he was released from WWE where he talks about his surprise at being released and his plans to work his way back to WWE someday.

Then a bonus segment featuring that night’s previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline duriing which PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviewed Raw start to finish with rundown and analysis of new-look Raw with Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley & Braun Strowman, the Kevin & Sami Show, Baron Corbin-No Way Jose angle, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, and more.

