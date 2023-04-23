Mercedes Mone reportedly re-signs with New Japan and Stardom

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, has reportedly re-signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Mone signed a new contract before the Stardom All Star Grand Queendom show on Sunday. On that show, Mone faced Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Mone won that title from Kairi Sane at the Battle in the Valley event earlier this year. Mone made her New Japan debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The report does not indicate how long the new contract is for or how many dates Mone is expected to work. In her post-event press conference appearance after the All Star Grand Queendom event, Mone said she would be working the New Japan Resurgence show in Long Beach on May 21.

CATCH-UP: 4/22 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Moxley vs. Daniels, Vikingo vs. Dralistico, more