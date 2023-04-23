VIP AUDIO 4/22 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Is Triple H about to show his vision for WWE? With UFC-WWE company, will stock price steer WWE anymore? Why were Von Erichs so bad on promos? AEW wrestler attitude toward Rampage? More (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:

Is Triple H about to show his vision for WWE? With UFC-WWE company?

Will stock price fluctuations steer WWE anymore?

Why were the Von Erichs so bad on promos?

What do AEW wrestler think about appearing on Rampage instead of Dynamite?

What’s going on with Jinder Mahal?

Shouldn’t Shinsuke Nakamura be ranked higher in terms of meeting in-ring expectations and impact in WWE than Kenny Omega in AEW so far?

