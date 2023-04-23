VIP AUDIO 4/22 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Is Triple H about to show his vision for WWE? With UFC-WWE company, will stock price steer WWE anymore? Why were Von Erichs so bad on promos? AEW wrestler attitude toward Rampage? More (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:
Is Triple H about to show his vision for WWE? With UFC-WWE company?
- Will stock price fluctuations steer WWE anymore?
- Why were the Von Erichs so bad on promos?
- What do AEW wrestler think about appearing on Rampage instead of Dynamite?
- What’s going on with Jinder Mahal?
- Shouldn’t Shinsuke Nakamura be ranked higher in terms of meeting in-ring expectations and impact in WWE than Kenny Omega in AEW so far?
Send future questions to: askwadekeller@gmail.com
This feature is scheduled for every Wednesday on the PWTorch VIP podcast feed.
