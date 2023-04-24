FREE PODCAST 4/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review UFC Fight Night headlined by Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes, Rick gives thoughts on Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night headlined by Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes. They also give a brief preview of the upcoming Fight Night, headlined by Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón. The show closes with Rick giving his thoughts on Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia.

