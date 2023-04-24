News Ticker

Triple H to make “huge announcement” on Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 24, 2023

Triple H to make huge announcement on WWE Raw
PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Triple H will make a “huge announcement” during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Byron Saxton announced the news on WWE social media channels on Monday afternoon.

“Hello WWE Universe. Byron Saxton here,” Saxton said outside of the Allstate Arena in Chicago. “In addition to that (Bad Bunny returning to WWE Raw), this is like a one-two punch, we will also see an appearance by the Chief Content Officer of WWE. The Game, Triple H, will be here tonight on Raw with a huge announcement.”

The week’s episode of WWE Raw is sold out and takes place just days before the 2023 WWE Draft will kick off on Smackdown. Triple H has appeared on WWE television two other times since WrestleMania.

This week’s episode of WWE Raw features the return of Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest.

CATCH-UP: WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 4/21: IC title match between Gunther and Woods carries the night

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*