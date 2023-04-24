Triple H to make “huge announcement” on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Triple H will make a “huge announcement” during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Byron Saxton announced the news on WWE social media channels on Monday afternoon.

“Hello WWE Universe. Byron Saxton here,” Saxton said outside of the Allstate Arena in Chicago. “In addition to that (Bad Bunny returning to WWE Raw), this is like a one-two punch, we will also see an appearance by the Chief Content Officer of WWE. The Game, Triple H, will be here tonight on Raw with a huge announcement.”

🚨 🚨 🚨 In addition to @sanbenito's return to the red brand, @ByronSaxton and @AliWWE deliver the news that @TripleH will be on #WWERaw with a HUGE announcement in front of a completely SOLD OUT Chicago crowd 👀 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/NFONKv6SNn — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2023

The week’s episode of WWE Raw is sold out and takes place just days before the 2023 WWE Draft will kick off on Smackdown. Triple H has appeared on WWE television two other times since WrestleMania.

This week’s episode of WWE Raw features the return of Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest.

