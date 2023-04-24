Vince McMahon reportedly makes last minute changes to Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon has reportedly made last minute changes to this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

PWInsider is reporting that changes are being made to the show this week and that they are due to alterations that McMahon has made remotely. McMahon is not in Chicago at the Allstate Arena for the show.

Earlier this afternoon, WWE announced that Triple H would have a major announcement on the show. The report does not indicate whether or not McMahon’s changes will impact Triple H’s reveal or not.

WWE will hold their annual draft beginning on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. This week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature the return of Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in a singles match.

CATCH-UP: WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 4/21: IC title match between Gunther and Woods carries the night