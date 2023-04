SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss this week’s Impact Wrestling TV show, which included the longest opening match in recent memory, a Changing of the Guard ceremony, and the introduction of the first contender for Steve Maclin’s World Title. They also talk about the upcoming Chicago shows and new Impact merchandise.

