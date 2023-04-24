VIP AUDIO 4/24 – The Fix Flashback (4-13-2016): Should post-WrestleMania Raws be cause for hope and optimism? Plus TNA, NJPW, Balls Mahoney, JDS, WWE wrestler pay, review of JTG’s book, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the April 13, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- Can anything good to come out of all the changes and additions on the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw?
- Remembering Balls Mahoney
- TNA Impact
- NJPW
- A review of JTG’s new book
- Reaction to Jim Ross’s comments on unions
- Thoughts on the article estimating WWE wrestler pay
- A mailbag question on TNA’s failure to feature standout indy stars and other topics including a lecture on his positive WrestleMania review
- A look back at last weekend’s big JDS win
- A preview of that weekend’s UFC Fight Night line-up
