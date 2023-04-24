News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/24 – The Fix Flashback (4-13-2016): Should post-WrestleMania Raws be cause for hope and optimism? Plus TNA, NJPW, Balls Mahoney, JDS, WWE wrestler pay, review of JTG’s book, more (97 min.)

April 24, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the April 13, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • Can anything good to come out of all the changes and additions on the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw?
  • Remembering Balls Mahoney
  • TNA Impact
  • NJPW
  • A review of JTG’s new book
  • Reaction to Jim Ross’s comments on unions
  • Thoughts on the article estimating WWE wrestler pay
  • A mailbag question on TNA’s failure to feature standout indy stars and other topics including a lecture on his positive WrestleMania review
  • A look back at last weekend’s big JDS win
  • A preview of that weekend’s UFC Fight Night line-up

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*