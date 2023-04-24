VIP AUDIO 4/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (4-21-2005): Why Benoit relationship issue was less serious than Edge’s, idea for Samoa Joe’s future, Styles’s TNA future, Raw ratings power of Hogan, Batista, Nash, Triple H (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The very latest on the injuries to Triple H and Kevin Nash including particular details on each of their current situations and whether they will miss upcoming matches.

Also, exclusive details on why Nash’s last appearance for TNA for a while may be on Sunday regardless of his injury status…

An idea for Samoa Joe and news on his opportunity with New Japan that he just announced today…

Why Chris Benoit’s situation is different than Edge’s when it comes to moving in on an existing relationship that explains why Edge has more heat than Benoit ever did…

The latest rumor about TNA’s future and thoughts on A.J. Styles’s public commitment to TNA over his potential future in WWE…

A detailed breakdown of this week’s Raw ratings compared to last week’s including quarter hour analysis and what it means to the drawing power of Hulk Hogan, Batista, and Jim Ross…

Plus in-house notes on a variety of subjects including this week’s new Torch Newsletter…

