UPDATED WWE Raw 4/24 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 24, 2023

WWE Raw 4/24 full match card
With WWE Backlash 2023 on the horizon, Bad Bunny returns to WWE Raw.

When: Monday April 24, 2023

Where: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 4/24 Full Match Card

  • Bad Bunny returns to WWE Raw
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest
  • Triple H to appear and make huge announcement

