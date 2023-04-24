SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
With WWE Backlash 2023 on the horizon, Bad Bunny returns to WWE Raw.
When: Monday April 24, 2023
Where: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE Raw 4/24 Full Match Card
- Bad Bunny returns to WWE Raw
- Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest
- Triple H to appear and make huge announcement
