WWE Smackdown Ratings Report: Lowest viewership of the year, but all key metrics above year-ago levels

The Apr. 21 episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox drew 2.175 million viewers, down from 2.265 million the prior week an\d the first time viewership has dipped under 2.2 million since Dec. 16 last year and a steep dropoff from the 2.37 million average viewership in 2023 headed into last week’s episode. The average through 15 weeks last year was 2.208 million, so Smackdown is still drawing above year-ago numbers. The Apr. 22, 2022 episode drew 1.952 million, so last week’s episode was over 200,000 viewers higher.

The NBA playoff game on ABC drew 2.481 million viewers. CBS’s line-up topped 5 million total viewers for each of its three prime time shows.

The episode drew a broadcast rating of 1.31, down from 1.41, 1.41, and 1.50 the prior three weeks. The average so far this year through 16 week is 1.41. The first 16 weeks of 2022 averaged a 1.35 rating.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.54 rating, down from 5.8, 0.69, an d 0.69 the prior three weeks. Through 16 weeks this year, the average key demo rating is 0.60. The first 16 weeks of 2022 averaged a 0.56 key demo rating.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown finished behind the NBA by a 0.68 to 0.54 margin.

The 18-49 male demo was 0.70. Through 16 weeks this year, the average is 0.76. The average through 16 weeks last year was 0.64.

The younger 18-34 demo drew a 0.41. The average through 16 weeks this year is 0.48. The average through 16 weeks last year was 0.42.